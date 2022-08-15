Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock remained flat at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

