thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.88 ($6.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.20 and a 200-day moving average of €7.48.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.