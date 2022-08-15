Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.57 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.50. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,017. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.