Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +24.2-25.2% to $1.33-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 269,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 354.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,789 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

