Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.41 million and a P/E ratio of 176.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

