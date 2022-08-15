Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:THRN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.41 million and a P/E ratio of 176.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
