THEKEY 24 Hour Volume Hits $186,759.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $734,238.36 and $186,759.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

