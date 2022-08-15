The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

TRV stock opened at $171.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

