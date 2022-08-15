The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

TRV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.58. 18,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,272. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

