The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.16. The stock had a trading volume of 793,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

