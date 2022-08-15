The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,123. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

