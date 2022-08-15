The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

