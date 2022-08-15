The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stake Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,692 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.21. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

