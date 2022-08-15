The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,013,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

GPTGF remained flat at $3.03 during midday trading on Friday. The GPT Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

