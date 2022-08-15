The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 6%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 140,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,972,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $943.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,912 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

