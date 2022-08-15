The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Up 29.0% in July

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

FBMS stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $733.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

