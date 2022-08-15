The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Update

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,056,856 shares of company stock valued at $97,440,509. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 352,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,282. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.32.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

