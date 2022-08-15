TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 16,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 263,627 shares.The stock last traded at $105.66 and had previously closed at $107.56.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get TFI International alerts:

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.