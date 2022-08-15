Terra Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Terra has a market capitalization of $255.51 million and approximately $186.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00008315 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007470 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
