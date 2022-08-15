Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Trading Up 0.1 %

Tenneco Company Profile

Shares of TEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.13. 466,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

