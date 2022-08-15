Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,821. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.
Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF)
