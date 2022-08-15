Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,821. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

