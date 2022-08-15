Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for about 5.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.03. 7,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.01 and a twelve month high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

