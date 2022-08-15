TD Securities Trims Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

