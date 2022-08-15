TD Capital Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

