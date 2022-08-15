TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.37. 366,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.