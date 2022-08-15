Tcwp LLC Takes $5.28 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Baxter International accounts for 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

