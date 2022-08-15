Tcwp LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

