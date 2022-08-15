Tcwp LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after buying an additional 2,769,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 433,101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.04.

