Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 57,213 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,249,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,273. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

