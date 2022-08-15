Tcwp LLC Makes New $12.78 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $104.88. 43,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

