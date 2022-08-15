Tcwp LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $99.18. 10,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

