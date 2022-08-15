Tcwp LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $204.23. 3,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.97.

