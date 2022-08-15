Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.33. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142,754 shares in the company, valued at $302,089,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,112,039 shares of company stock worth $23,962,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also

