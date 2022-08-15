Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $219,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

TSM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,404. The firm has a market cap of $472.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

