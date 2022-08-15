Syntropy Price Reaches $0.0809 on Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $46.87 million and $225,344.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00128518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,203,044 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.