Synthetix Achieves Market Cap of $441.97 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $441.97 million and approximately $61.68 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00015785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

