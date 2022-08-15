Swop Price Down 3.7% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $25,320.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036722 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,524,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,223 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
