Swing (SWING) Hits Market Cap of $148,290.78

Swing (SWING) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Swing has a market cap of $148,290.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swing has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,963,285 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

