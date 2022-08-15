Swarm (SWM) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Swarm (SWM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $701,789.94 and approximately $320.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

