Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Takes $277.40 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,111,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,399,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Sherwin-Williams as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SHW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $255.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

