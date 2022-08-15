Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 809,648 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 809,648 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $135,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.88. 20,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

