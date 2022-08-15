Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 354,947 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354,947 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of PayPal worth $427,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 254,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,845,373. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

