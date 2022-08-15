Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

OKTA stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. 20,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,660. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

