Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $793.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,845,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.47. 274,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,632,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.