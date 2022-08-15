Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

SU opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.81.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

