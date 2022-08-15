Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

