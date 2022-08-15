Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $58.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,495 shares of company stock valued at $409,339 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.