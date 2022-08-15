Streamr Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065856 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.