Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of SAUHY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

