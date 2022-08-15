Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.14. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
