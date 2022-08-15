Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.14. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.