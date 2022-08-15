StockNews.com Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

